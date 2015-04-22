CANADA STOCKS-TSX retreats as concern over Greece spurs caution

(Adds stock moves details, analyst's comment)

* TSX falls 101.13 points, or 0.66 percent, to 15,245.31

* Nine of the index's 10 main sectors decline

By Solarina Ho

TORONTO, April 22 Canada's main stock index fell broadly on Wednesday with financial shares leading the retreat as concern over the Greek debt crisis sparked general investor caution amid mixed corporate earnings reports.

Six of the index's 10 most influential declining stocks were from the heavily weighted financial group, which fell 0.9 percent. Among them, Toronto-Dominion Bank dropped 1.0 percent to C$55.42, and Royal Bank of Canada declined 0.9 percent to C$79.59.

"Everything's down today ... Europe's come back to center stage in terms of what's going to happen to Greece," said Ian Nakamoto, director of research at MacDougall, MacDougall & MacTier.

"People are also concerned about debt levels of the consumer, concerned about housing, concerned about the general sluggishness of the Canadian economy."

At 10:31 a.m. EDT (1431 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 101.13 points, or 0.66 percent, at 15,245.31.

Of the index's 10 main groups, all but the telecoms sector were in negative territory. Declining issues on the index outnumbered advancing ones by 174 to 67, for a 2.60-to-1 ratio on the downside.

The decline in Toronto mirrored a retreat in stock markets elsewhere, including U.S. indexes, following a slew of mixed quarterly results.

"Right now we're in the middle of earnings season, so I would think people are interested in seeing how the earnings are going to shape up. The bar is set pretty low," Nakamoto said.

The index's materials group, home to mining companies, dropped 1.7 percent as gold futures fell 1.2 percent to $1,188.3.. In the group, Goldcorp Inc dropped 2.6 percent to C$23.21, while Barrick Gold Corp was down 2.0 percent at C$15.44.

Energy stocks also retreated 0.5 percent, with Suncor Energy Inc off 0.9 percent at C$39.57.

On the upside, telecoms rose 0.7 percent, with Rogers Communications gaining 3.0 percent to $43.30.

($1=$1.225 Canadian)