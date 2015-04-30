CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as earnings reports fail to impress

(Adds portfolio manager comment, details; updates prices to
close)
* TSX ends down 124.20 points, or 0.81 percent, at 15,223.14
* Nine of the index's 10 main groups fall
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, April 30 Canada's main stock index fell
on Thursday as investors, positioning their portfolios at the
end of the month, appeared less than impressed by a host of
quarterly results.
Still, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
rose 2.2 percent in April.
But those gains may be reaching their limits, as investors
worry equities prices may have risen up too quickly given the
uncertain economic and monetary environment.
"The TSX, like other global markets, is hitting some
resistance levels," said Youssef Zohny, portfolio manager at
StennerZohny Investment Partners+. "I wouldn't be surprised to
see a global pullback as we enter the spring."
"If monetary stimulus is not helping revive growth, then
stocks are probably expensive," he said.
Investors took a handful of less-than-stellar earnings
reports as a sign to step back from some big names on Thursday.
Goldcorp Inc, the world's biggest gold producer by
market value, weighed heaviest, falling 6.2 percent to C$22.71
after disappointing earnings.
Potash Corp, the world's biggest fertilizer
company, missed quarterly forecasts and cut its full-year profit
outlook, pushing its shares down 1.3 percent to C$39.28.
Suncor Energy Inc, Canada's largest energy company,
fell 1 percent to C$39.40 after its operating profit missed
estimates as oil prices dropped by half.
And BCE Inc, the country's largest
telecommunications company, dipped 1.8 percent to C$53.19 after
reporting a modest gain in adjusted profit.
One notable exception was Lundin Mining Corp, whose
shares rose 10.5 percent to C$6.00 after it reported a sharp
increase in earnings and revenue late on Wednesday.
The index ended the day down 124.20 points, or 0.81 percent,
at 15,223.14.
"Pretty ugly today. Sour moods out in the markets," said
Barry Schwartz, portfolio manager at Baskin Financial Services.
"We've had a pretty good start to the year for the Toronto
market. It's beaten some of the other U.S. indices and it's
having a pretty good month. End of the month can always be wacky
and weird, and people are positioning their portfolios," he
said.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the TSX by
161 to 83, for a 1.94-to-1 ratio on the downside. Of the index's
10 main groups, all but healthcare retreated.
(Additional reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli)