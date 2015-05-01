CANADA STOCKS-TSX climbs, led by Valeant, materials and banks

(Updates trading, adds comments, details)
* TSX up 94.84 points, or 0.62 percent, at 15,319.36
* Eight of the index's 10 main groups advance
* Materials and healthcare group up 1.5 percent
By Solarina Ho
TORONTO, May 1 Canada's main stock index
advanced on Friday to recoup most of the previous session's
losses, led by broad gains in financials and mining firms as
well as some positive earnings reports.
Month-end positioning and less than stellar quarterly
results sent the index down 0.8 percent on Thursday, even as it
climbed more than 2 percent overall during the month of April,
bolstered in part by a rally in crude prices.
"More than anything, it's a follow through from the last
couple of days," said Chhad Aul, portfolio manager at Sun Life
Global Investments. "April was really a month of consolation of
some of those year-to-date themes and a reversal of them."
The most influential advancing stock on the index was
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, which rose
2.44 percent to C$268.01, after a slew of analysts raised their
price targets. The drugmaker had raised its earnings and sales
forecasts for the year on Wednesday. The overall healthcare
group was up 1.5 percent.
Other top influencers include Toronto Dominion Bank,
which rose 0.81 percent to C$56.15, and Canadian National
Railway Co, which advanced 1.1 percent to C$78.74.
The overall financials group climbed 0.6 percent while the
industrials group climbed 0.7 percent.
At 10:55 a.m. EDT (1455 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index rose 94.84 points, or 0.62
percent, to 15,319.36.
Of the index's 10 main groups only two were in negative
territory. Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the
TSX for a 1.41-to-1 ratio.
The resource-focused materials group also helped lift the
index with a 1.5 percent gain. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd
rose 7.1 percent to C$39.10 after the gold mining company
reported first quarter results that beat expectations.
On the downside, energy stocks slipped 0.2 percent, hurt in
part by crude prices that fell after Iraq said its crude exports
hit a record in April. Canadian Natural Resources was
down 1 percent at C$39.70.
"We have been picking up Canadian energy stocks early in the
year. We were surprised by how much they ran in April," said
Aul. "We've taken a bit of a pause ... but we think we'll have
more opportunities to add to our energy position here in
Canada."
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)