CANADA STOCKS-TSX rebounds as industrials, miners gain

* TSX ends up 115.25 points, or 0.76 percent, at 15,339.77
* Nine of the index's 10 main groups advance
* Materials group up 1.8 pct, industrials gain 1.7 percent
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, May 1 Canada's main stock index
rebounded on Friday, with gains among miners, industrials and
banks helping recoup almost all the previous session's losses.
The most influential riser was Valeant Pharmaceuticals
International Inc, which jumped 3.7 percent to
C$271.19, after a slew of analysts raised price targets. The
drugmaker had raised its earnings and sales forecasts on
Wednesday.
Month-end positioning and disappointing earnings reports had
sent the index down 0.8 percent on Thursday, but the Toronto
Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index reversed that
move on Friday, rising 115.25 points, or 0.76 percent, to
15,339.77.
The index slipped 0.4 percent for week, although it climbed
more than 2 percent during the month of April, bolstered in part
by a rally in crude prices.
Stan Wong, a portfolio manager at Scotia McLeod, said crude
should rise further and that oil and gas companies such as
Canadian Natural Resources, Crescent Point Energy Co
and Pembina Pipeline Corp looked attractive.
"I think oil prices will probably end the year higher than
where they started it," he said. "Stocks always look six months
forward, so that's why we've been buying energy names."
Energy stocks were flat on the day, however, hurt in part by
crude prices that fell after Iraq said its crude exports hit a
record in April.
Industrial stocks gained 1.7 percent, led by railway rivals
Canadian National Railway Co and Canadian Pacific
Railway Ltd.
Other top influencers include Toronto-Dominion Bank,
which rose 0.5 percent to C$55.96, and First Quantum Minerals
Ltd, which jumped 5.6 percent to C$19.52. Agnico Eagle
Mines Ltd rose 5.7 percent to C$39.59 after the gold
miner's first quarter results beat expectations.
The financials group climbed 0.6 percent while the material
group that includes miners climbed 1.8 percent.
Scotia McLeod's Wong said he was concerned about the index's
valuation, which is higher than the U.S. S&P 500's, especially
in light of some dismal earnings so far.
"It's early in the earnings season for the TSX, but revenue
and earnings surprise rates are kind of underwhelming," he said.
