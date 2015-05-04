CANADA STOCKS-TSX at one-week high as Couche-Tard, financials gain

(Adds strategist comments, updates shares)
TORONTO, May 4 Canada's main stock index hit a
one-week high on Monday, helped by strength in the financial
sector and shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard.
Convenience store operator Couche-Tard was by far the most
influential gainer on the index. Its shares climbed 4.6 percent
to C$47.59, recouping some of last week's losses, after the
company issued a statement to clarify that the Circle K Corp
referenced in a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in the United
States was not its subsidiary.
Other influential movers on the index included Manulife
Financial, which rose 1.3 percent to C$22.39, and Bank of Nova
Scotia, which advanced 0.5 percent to C$67.13. The heavily
weighted financials, which make up about a third of the index's
weight, climbed 0.5 percent.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
closed up 27.7 points, or 0.18 percent, at 15,367.47.
Of the index's 10 main groups, seven rose.
"There will be periodic swings, bouts of volatility, but
overall the trend will be positive," said Elvis Picardo,
strategist and vice president of research at Global Securities
in Vancouver.
After plunging more than 50 percent last year, crude prices
have slowly recovered some of their hefty losses. They touched
their highest level in 2015 on Monday before pulling back
slightly.
U.S. crude prices were down 0.3 percent, while Brent
crude was little changed.
Energy stocks were down 0.2 percent, with Canadian Natural
Resources shares falling 0.9 percent to C$39.60.
