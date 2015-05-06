CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits 1-month low as NDP victory sends energy stocks tumbling

(Adds election details, market reaction, analysts comments)
* TSX down 225.81 points, or 1.49 percent, at 14,948.13.
* Nine of the TSX's 10 main groups decline
By Solarina Ho
TORONTO, May 6 Canada's main stock index fell on
Wednesday for the second straight session as hefty losses among
energy companies following an unprecedented election outcome in
Alberta province pushed the market to its lowest level in more
than a month.
The left-wing New Democratic Party (NDP) beat the
Progressive Conservatives in a crushing victory that ended the
center-right party's 44-year hold on power in the Western
Canadian, oil-producing province.
"Putting aside ideology issues, the most significant issue
facing the NDP looks to be a lack of governing experience,"
Credit Suisse analyst Andrew Kuske said in a client note.
Analysts have said the win could hurt energy stocks, at
least temporarily, citing potential issues including policy
changes that could hurt production levels.
"Policies that crimp growth in oil and gas production would
likely impact demand for new infrastructure, and hence, future
growth for the stocks with operations in the province," Robert
Kwan, an analyst with RBC Dominion Securities wrote in a note.
"Despite unknowns as to how this will play out, we suspect
that most stocks with material Alberta operations would
initially underperform," he wrote, saying that power producers
and pipeline companies would be among those coming under the
most pressure.
Energy stocks, which make up some 22 percent of the TSX's
weight, plunged 3.2 percent on a day which saw crude prices
surge to 2015 highs, typically a positive driver for the
sector.
The top three most influential decliners on the index were
Enbridge Inc, which fell 3.03 percent to C$60.84;
Suncor Energy Inc, which tumbled 3.7 percent to C$36.92;
and Canadian Natural Resources, which sank 4.14 percent
to C$37.99.
At 10:26 a.m. EDT (1426 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index fell 225.81 points, or 1.49
percent, to 14,948.13.
Nine of the index's 10 main groups were in the red, with
declining issues outnumbering advancing ones by 220 to 24, for a
9.17-to-1 ratio on the downside.
Other heavy losers included the materials group, which fell
1.8 percent, hurt in part by lower metal prices.
Financial shares, another big index mover, were down 1
percent, with Royal Bank of Canada falling 0.7 percent
to C$79.95.
Telecoms were the lone gainers, rising 0.9 percent. Rogers
Communications Inc led with a 3.6 percent jump to
C$43.67, followed by Telus Corp, which was up 1.7
percent, at C$41.54.
(Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)