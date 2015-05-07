CANADA STOCKS-Energy, financials spur another TSX retreat

(Updates throughout with details, analyst comments, market
reaction)
* TSX down 51.54 points, or 0.34 percent, to 14,972.35
* Four of the TSX's 10 main groups down
By Solarina Ho
TORONTO, May 7 Canada's main stock index fell
for the third consecutive session on Thursday as energy and
financial stocks extended Wednesday's Alberta-election driven
rout.
The market was hit in the previous session as the shocking
victory of the left-leaning New Democratic party in Alberta
sparked concerns over how policy changes might impact the
oil-rich province.
The election hangover for energy stocks continued to spill
over on Thursday, along with the weaker price of crude, which
was coming off 2015 highs.
"Today oil is down, so that's dragging them down," said Paul
Hand, managing director at RBC Capital Markets. "The (election)
hangover's going to be around for a while, because we're going
to need some comments out of (the new premier) and actually
action. There will be some hesitancy, no doubt."
The most influential movers on the index were Royal Bank of
Canada, which fell 0.83 percent to C$78.43, and Suncor
Energy Inc, which declined 1.7 percent to C$36.39.
The overall energy group retreated 2.2 percent, while the
financial sector slid 0.6 percent. The two groups combined
account for more than 55 percent of the index's weight.
At 10:46 a.m. ET (1446 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index fell 51.54 points, or 0.34
percent, to 14,972.35.
Of the index's 10 main groups, four sectors were dragging
the market lower, with nine of the top 10 most influential
stocks on the downside either energy or financial names.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the TSX by 155 to
89, for a 1.74-to-1 ratio on the downside.
Canadian Natural Resources fell 2.2 percent to
C$37.63. Bank of Nova Scotia was down 1.1 percent to
C$65.19.
"The bank sector is weak and generally sloppy as we head
towards reporting season at the end of the month," said Hand.
The materials group, home to mining companies and other
resource-based firms, was down 0.5 percent.
Bombardier Inc shares were up 3.4 percent, at
C$2.5 after the company outlined plans to list a minority stake
in its rail unit and reported a quarterly profit that topped
market expectations.
(Editing by Nick Zieminski)