TORONTO May 7 Canada's main stock index turned positive late morning as the heavily-weighted financial stocks pared much of its earlier session losses, while the materials group also reversed course to climb higher.

Toronto stock index was up 25.72 points, or 0.17 percent, at 15,049.61. Seven of the index's 10 main groups were in positive territory, with materials up 0.4 percent. Energy stocks were down 1.3 percent, capping gains. (Reporting by Solarina Ho)