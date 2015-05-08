CANADA STOCKS-UK vote, U.S. jobs help drive TSX higher

(Updates with analyst's comment, details, updated figures)
By Solarina Ho
TORONTO, May 8 Canada's main stock index rose on
Friday, tracking upbeat global markets as sentiment warmed
following a surprise win by the business-friendly Conservatives
in the UK election and data that showed a rebound in the U.S.
labor market in April.
In the United States, all three main stock indexes, the Dow
Jones industrial average, the S&P 500, and the
Nasdaq Composite were up over 1 percent.
"It's been a difficult week. The currencies, equities
indices have been very volatile. So it's a bit of a sigh of
relief. The path of least resistance is on the upside," said
Irwin Michael, portfolio manager at ABC Funds.
"There are a number of positive drivers. The Conservative
majority victory in the UK ... On balance, nice recovery in the
U.S. market. It gives people more confidence."
The biggest heavyweight movers on the index included Valeant
Pharmaceuticals International, which rose 0.97 percent
to C$268.02, and Royal Bank of Canada, up 0.5 percent at
C$79.19.
The overall healthcare group climbed 1.5 percent, while the
hefty financial sector, which makes up some 35 percent of the
index's weight, was up 0.5 percent.
At 10:53 a.m. EDT (1453 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was up 72.43 points, or 0.48
percent, at 15,161.25.
Nine of the index's 10 main groups were higher, with
telecoms the lone decliner, down 1 percent. Advancing issues
outnumbered declining ones by 159 to 82, for a 1.94-to-1 ratio
on the upside.
Energy stocks, hit hard this week by an historic election in
oil-rich Alberta in which the left-leaning New Democratic Party
toppled the Progressive Conservatives after 44 years in power,
climbed 0.8 percent. By Thursday's close, the sector had lost
about 5.5 percent this week. In the group, Suncor Energy
rose 1.3 percent to C$36.87 on Friday.
U.S. data showed employment growth rebounded in April with
223,000 new jobs and a drop in the unemployment rate, signs of a
pickup in the economy after a lackluster first quarter.
The surprise Conservative majority election victory in
Britain alleviated market concerns about over what had been
expected to be an extremely close vote resulting in an
inconclusive "hung parliament".
($1=$1.21 Canadian)
(Editing by Peter Galloway)