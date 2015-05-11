CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges lower as oil shares weigh

(Updates with analyst comment, market reaction, details)
* TSX down 12.3 points, or 0.08 percent, at 15,157.72
* Four of the TSX's 10 main groups lower
By Solarina Ho
TORONTO, May 11 Canada's main stock index eased
on Monday as slim gains by heavily weighted financial shares
were offset by drops in energy companies on lower oil prices,
with the market staying cautious as it continued to digest
Friday's U.S. employment data.
Oil and gas shares were down 0.8 percent as U.S. crude
prices dropped 0.7 percent at $58.96, while Brent crude
lost 1.3 percent to $64.53.
Crescent Point Energy Corp was among the most
influential decliners on the index, falling 3.01 percent to
C$30. Pembina Pipeline Corp, which declined 2.6 percent
to C$40.97, was also a key loser.
At 11:11 a.m. EDT (1511 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was down 12.3 points, or 0.08
percent, at 15,157.72.
Of the index's 10 main groups, four were in negative
territory. Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the
TSX by 130 to 103, for a 1.26-to-1 ratio on the downside.
Data on Friday showed growth in U.S. employment rebounded in
April, signaling the economy was picking up after a sluggish
first quarter. Investors have been parsing the data to determine
when the Federal Reserve might raise interest rates next, with
many still betting on a hike sometime later this year.
"Overall people are still digesting the U.S. employment
number from Friday ... It sort of maintains status quo for now,"
said Bryden Teich, associate portfolio manager at Avenue
Investment Management.
"Everything is sort of flat right now, a pretty ho-hum day
so far."
On the upside, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International
rose 0.6 percent to C$269.49. The index's health care
group gained 0.3 percent.
The financials group rose just 0.1 percent.
($1=$1.21 Canadian)
(Editing by Peter Galloway)