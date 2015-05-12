CANADA STOCKS-TSX sags on global jitters; all 10 sectors retreat

(Updates with analyst comment, details, market reaction)
* TSX falls 108.55 points, or 0.72 percent, to 15,044.09
* Bond selloff, worries about Greece and China weigh on
stocks
By Solarina Ho
TORONTO, May 12 Canada's main stock index fell
sharply on Tuesday, tracking global equities, as volatility in
the bond markets and other worries had investors rattled
worldwide.
Government bonds sold off again, with benchmark 10-year U.S.
Treasuries yields at their highest since
mid-November and German 10-year yields rising even
more.
The bond moves added to investor anxiety about Greece's debt
troubles and concerns over economic growth in China, which cut
its interest rate for the third time in six months over the
weekend.
"There's a lot of uncertainty, and until we get through that
period, we're just going to have to suffer this," said RKH
Investments Chief Operating Officer Rick Hutcheon.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
gave up 108.55 points, or 0.72 percent, to stand at
15,044.09. All 10 of the index's main sectors were mired in
negative territory.
Index heavyweight Valeant Pharmaceutical International Inc
was the most influential decliner, falling 2.1 percent
to C$265.30. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd followed,
sliding 2 percent to C$221.83. Canadian National Railway Co
was down just over 1 percent at C$77.55.
The overall healthcare group fell 1.3 percent, while the
industrials group was down 1 percent.
The financials group was off 0.6 percent, and the materials
group was down 0.6 percent, while energy stocks slipped 0.3
percent. The three sectors combined make up about two-thirds of
the index's weight.
Hutcheon said the market was heading into the summer
doldrums after a recent strong run.
"It's going be a long, grinding summer," he said.
On the upside, Air Canada, which reported
stronger-than-expected quarterly results, was the most
influential positive mover. Canada's largest carrier was up 5.4
percent at C$12.35.
(Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)