CANADA STOCKS-Energy stocks lead TSX rally; Shopify surges

* TSX up 112.86 points, or 0.75 percent, to 15,185.69
By Solarina Ho
TORONTO, May 21 Canada's main stock index
rebounded on Thursday, lifted in part by a general upbeat tone
among investors and higher crude prices that bolstered energy
stocks for the third straight session.
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International was by far
the most influential individual gainer on the index, rising 2
percent to C$284.20. The company is in talks to buy Egyptian
drugmaker Amoun Pharmaceutical Co, according to a Bloomberg
report on Wednesday.
Other influential movers on the index included Enbridge Inc
, which rose 1.72 percent to C$62.12, and Canadian
Natural Resources, which advanced 1.7 percent to
C$38.59.
The overall energy sector climbed 1.9 percent, tracking
higher oil prices, which rose on expectations the excess global
crude supply was starting to ease. Fighting in Iraq, OPEC's
second-largest producer, also pushed up prices.
U.S. crude was up 2.3 percent to $60.33, while Brent
crude added 2.0 percent to $66.32.
At 10:34 a.m. EDT (1434 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index rose 112.86 points, or 0.75
percent, to 15,185.69.
"Generally, stocks tend to firm up around Memorial Day
weekend - people covering their shorts, going flattish to maybe
long a little bit here," said Irwin Michael, portfolio manager
at ABC Funds, referring to the upcoming U.S. holiday on Monday.
"Bond markets are showing some stabilization ... Generally
the news is positive, the least path of resistance to the upside
right now. On balance, the glass tends to be half full."
Among the index's 10 biggest groups, only the tech sector
was in the red, dragged more than 2 percent lower by Open Text
Corp's 12.7 percent decline to C$52.16 after the
company gave a lower-than-expected outlook.
Meanwhile, Shopify Inc shares surged on its first
day of trading in Toronto and New York. The Canadian e-commerce
software maker priced its initial public offering at $17 a share
and the stock rose to a high of C$35.03 in Toronto and touched a
high of $28.70 on the New York Stock Exchange.
Other influential advancers include Royal Bank of Canada
, which rose 0.9 percent to C$80.34 and Canadian Pacific
Railway Ltd, which was up 2.0 percent to $216.27.
The financials group climbed 0.6 percent, while the
industrials group rose 1.0 percent.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the TSX by
173 to 70, for a 2.47-to-1 ratio on the upside.
