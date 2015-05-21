CANADA STOCKS-TSX rallies as oil prices boost energy; Shopify surges

(Updates prices, adds fresh Northland analyst comment)
* TSX up 130.78 points, or 0.87 percent, to 15,203.61
By Solarina Ho
TORONTO, May 21 Canada's main stock index
rebounded on Thursday as financial and energy stocks, bolstered
by a rally in oil prices, pushed the TSX to its best performance
in more than a week.
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International was by far
the most influential individual gainer on the index, rising 2.4
percent to C$285.23. The company is in talks to buy Egyptian
drugmaker Amoun Pharmaceutical Co, according to a Bloomberg
report on Wednesday.
Other influential movers included Enbridge Inc,
which climbed 2.62 percent to C$62.67, and Canadian Natural
Resources, which advanced 2.4 percent to C$38.85.
The overall energy sector climbed more than 2.2 percent,
tracking higher oil prices, which rose on expectations that
excess global crude supply was starting to ease. Fighting in
Iraq, OPEC's second-largest producer, helped pushed up
prices.
"The price of oil really helps. It was a big driver for the
market. ...(Iraq)'s probably got people a little worried," said
David Cockfield, managing director and portfolio manager at
Northland Wealth Management, though he said he was not
especially positive on oil prices over the long term.
U.S. crude was up nearly 3 percent to $60.72, while
Brent crude added 2.3 percent to $66.53.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
finished 130.78 points higher, or 0.87 percent, to
15,203.61.
"Stocks tend to firm up around Memorial Day weekend," said
Irwin Michael, portfolio manager at ABC Funds, referring to the
upcoming U.S. holiday on Monday.
"Generally the news is positive, the least path of
resistance to the upside right now. On balance, the glass tends
to be half full."
Seven of the index's 10 main groups advanced. The tech
sector was the biggest loser, giving back more than 2 percent.
Open Text Corp tumbled 13.3 percent to C$51.80 after
the company gave a lower-than-expected outlook.
Shopify Inc shares surged on their first day of
trading in Toronto and New York. The Canadian e-commerce
software maker priced its initial public offering at $17 a
share, and the stock finished at C$31.25 in Toronto.
Other influential advancers included Royal Bank of Canada
, which rose 1 percent to C$80.37. The heavily weighted
financial sector climbed 0.7 percent.
"Financials have been fairly weak ... it looks like the
worst is over," Cockfield said. "In this kind of market, and
you've got extra cash that's earning you nothing, the banks look
reasonably attractive."
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the TSX by a
1.99-to-1 ratio on the upside.
(Editing by W Simon and Leslie Adler)