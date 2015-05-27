CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises on bank earnings, but drop in oil shares limits gain

TORONTO May 27 Canada's main stock index was
higher on Wednesday on modest gains in bank shares after Bank of
Montreal and National Bank of Canada reported
better-than-expected earnings and announced dividend hikes, but
the rise was limited by a drop in oil and gas shares.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
was up 22.75 points, or 0.15 percent, at 15,073.56 in
late morning trade. Eight of the 10 major index sectors were
higher.
The index's financials group gained 0.4 percent, with
National Bank up 0.9 percent at C$49.78. Bank of Montreal,
however, slipped 0.4 percent to C$77.62.
The index's energy sector has struggled to deal with a
precipitous drop in oil prices that has recently leveled out far
below the roughly $100 price of a year ago.
Joe Tatusko, chief investment officer at financial advisory
firm Westport Resources in Connecticut, said he sees a dim
future for Canadian oil stocks.
"We just see continued weakness ahead," he said. "You look
out west, you've got a high cost of oil production, much less
competitive today and that's not likely to change."
Among the most influential decliners on the index were
Crescent Point Energy Corp, which fell 4.3 percent to
C$28.32, and Encana Corp, which dropped 1.3 percent to
C$15.75.
Crescent Point, Canada's No. 4 independent oil and gas
producer, dropped a day after it said it will buy Legacy Oil +
Gas Inc for shares and debt worth C$1.53 billion ($1.23
billion).
The overall energy group retreated 1.0 percent.
After scaling back exposure to Canada's energy producers
last year as oil prices plunged, Tatusko said he needs to see
$75 a barrel oil, and natural gas near $4 before coming back in.
Brent, the global crude benchmark, was off 1.6
percent at $62.70 on Wednesday. U.S. natural gas futures
were around $2.90.
Meantime, Tatusko expects well-capitalized energy companies
to continue to acquire the assets of weaker rivals. "The system
needs to clean itself out," he said.
($1=$1.25 Canadian)
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Peter Galloway)