CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends up 0.4 pct despite drag from energy shares

* TSX ends up 59.66 points, or 0.40 percent, at 15,110.47
* Most sectors broadly positive but energy weighs
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, May 27 Canada's main stock index
bounced back on Wednesday, with gains for banks and industrial
stocks leading the charge and overshadowing losses among energy
names, which wilted along with underlying commodity prices.
Air Canada was a major winner, jumping 8 percent to
C$13.59, after it said its pension funding gap had evaporated
and more cash could be returned to investors or spent on new
planes.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
ended up 59.66 points, or 0.40 percent, at 15,110.47.
Shares in banks were broadly higher as quarterly results
from several major lenders helped ease concerns about the impact
of an oil price slump and sluggish Canadian economy.
Bank of Montreal and National Bank of Canada
each gained marginally after both reported
higher-than-expected quarterly profits and raised dividends.
"The notion that the banks were going to have huge credit
losses because of what's going on in Alberta is wrong, or
certainly at least premature," said David Baskin, portfolio
manager and president of Baskin Financial Services.
Peers such as Toronto-Dominion Bank and Bank of Nova Scotia,
who will follow with earnings later this week, also rose.
The index's energy sector retreated 0.7 percent. It has
struggled with a precipitous drop in oil prices, which recently
leveled out far below the roughly $100 per barrel price of a
year ago.
Joe Tatusko, chief investment officer at financial advisory
firm Westport Resources in Connecticut, said he sees a dim
future for Canadian oil stocks.
"We just see continued weakness ahead," he said. "You look
out west, you've got a high cost of oil production, much less
competitive today and that's not likely to change."
Among the most influential decliners on the index were
Crescent Point Energy Corp, which fell 4.3 percent to
C$28.32, and Encana Corp, which dropped 1.3 percent to
C$15.75.
Crescent Point, Canada's No. 4 independent oil and gas
producer, dropped after it said it would pay C$1.5 billion to
buy Legacy Oil + Gas Inc.
After scaling back exposure to Canada's energy producers
last year as oil prices plunged, Tatusko said he needs to see
oil at $75 a barrel and natural gas near $4 before coming back
in.
Brent, the global crude benchmark, lost 2.5 percent
to $62.12 on Wednesday. U.S. natural gas futures were
around $2.80.
($1=$1.25 Canadian)
