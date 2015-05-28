CANADA STOCKS-TSX lower as uncertainty reigns, industrials weigh

(Adds strategist comment, details; updates prices to close)
* TSX ends down 3.47 points, or 0.02 percent, at 15,107.00
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, May 28 Canada's main stock index pulled
back on Thursday as investor caution about economic growth,
geopolitical uncertainty and interest rate trajectories
overpowered stronger-than-expected earnings from three of the
country's biggest lenders.
The most influential falls came from Canadian Pacific
Railway Ltd, which fell 4.1 percent to C$208.80, and
Toronto-Dominion Bank, which declined 1.1 percent to
C$55.37 despite posting a surprisingly strong quarterly profit.
"Today is another example of investor confusion about which
way to turn," said Julie Brough, vice president at Morgan
Meighen & Associates, citing myriad worries from a possible
Greek default to Middle East violence to Fed rate hikes.
"Nobody's feeling exuberant right now. It's a cautious
attitude that's taken hold," she said.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
ended down 3.47 points, or 0.02 percent, at 15,107.00.
Brough said Canadian Pacific's fall was likely a direct hit
from the loss of traffic it will suffer as Teck Resources
temporarily shuts its six Canadian coal mines.
The overall industrials group retreated 1.5 percent, while
the financials group slipped 0.1 percent.
Among the three banks that reported on Thursday, Canadian
Imperial Bank of Commerce also raised its dividend,
joining two of Canada's Big Six banks that hiked their payouts
earlier this week. CIBC gained 0.6 percent to C$95.63.
While increased dividends will help banks win favor, the
focus now is how they deal with higher interest rates, said John
Ing, president of Maison Placements Canada.
"A lot of portfolio managers have been backing away from the
banks," he said. "For a long time it was a profitable trade but
the outlook is a lot more difficult."
Among the Big Six, only Bank of Nova Scotia is left
to report quarterly earnings, on Friday.
With oil and gas stocks, another major component of the
index, also lacking clear buy signals, Ing said he would not be
surprised to see the benchmark index continue to fall in coming
weeks.
Oil prices steadied on Thursday after a two-day slide as
investors awaited data from the U.S. Energy Information
Administration to see how U.S. oil production was responding to
a recent surge in prices.
Among oil shares, Suncor Energy Inc closed up 0.5
percent at C$36.50, while Canadian Natural Resources
was up 0.8 percent at C$38.24.
($1=$1.25 Canadian)
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Peter Galloway and
James Dalgleish)