CANADA STOCKS-TSX turns negative as oil and bank shares drag

* TSX down 13.94 points, or 0.09 percent, to 15,000.15
* Seven of the TSX's 10 main groups were lower
By Solarina Ho
TORONTO, June 1 Canada's main stock index was
lower on Monday, getting June off to a sluggish start as
commodity prices drove up mining stocks but pulled down oil and
gas shares, while most of the financial sector retreated.
The biggest heavyweight gainer was Bank of Nova Scotia
, which rose 1.09 percent to C$66.11, but as a whole the
financial group, which accounts for roughly a third of the
index, retreated 0.4 percent, with Toronto-Dominion Bank
and other major banks falling. TD declined 1.0 percent to
C$53.62.
"The banks reported last week and they were pretty much as
advertised. Scotia is up today, but the others are all stuck in
the mud," said John Kinsey, portfolio manager at Caldwell
Securities.
"It's not a very robust start to the new month. We do have
the summer doldrums, as they say, coming up," he added. "But
June will have to do something. It's the quarter-end and the
half year-end ... But so far, it's getting off to a sleepy
start."
At 10:40 a.m. EDT (1440 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was down 13.94 points, or 0.09
percent, at 15,000.15, reversing earlier gains.
Of the index's 10 main groups, seven were in negative
territory. Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones by 131 to
107, for a 1.22-to-1 ratio on the downside.
The materials group climbed 0.2 percent, with mining stocks
making up five of the index's top 10 biggest drivers.
Barrick Gold Corp rose 1.2 percent to C$14.89,
while Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd climbed 1.3 percent to
C$40.55.
Gold futures rose 0.9 percent to $1,199.8 as the
greenback cut initial gains after U.S. consumer spending data
suggested the economy was growing only moderately early in the
second quarter.
"The commodity's up and all the gold stocks are up for a
change," Kinsey said. "They seem to be stuck in a range here
though, as is the commodity. It's sort of $10 to $20 either side
of this $1,200."
Energy stocks were down 0.6 percent, moving in tandem with
softer crude oil prices. U.S. crude was down 0.7 percent
to $59.86, while Brent crude lost 0.9 percent to
$64.95.
($1=$1.25 Canadian)
