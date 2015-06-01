CANADA STOCKS-TSX higher as motley gainers cancel energy drag

(Adds analyst's comments, updates prices to close)
* TSX ends up 60.04 points, or 0.40 percent, at 15,074.13
* Eight of the TSX's 10 main groups rise
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, June 1 Canada's main stock index ended
higher on Monday, with gains from an auto parts maker, a
pharmaceutical company and a dollar store operator helping
offset losses from the index's heavyweight energy sector.
Valeant Pharmaceutical International Inc, an
acquisitive drugmaker that has risen quickly to become a major
force on the index, was the most influential gainer, up 1.2
percent at C$300.08.
Auto supplier Magna International Inc also helped
with a 3.4 percent gain to C$73.87, while Dollarama Inc
jumped 3.6 percent to C$71.33.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
gained 60.04 points, or 0.40 percent, to close at
15,074.13. Eight of the 10 main sectors rose and advancing
issues outnumbered declining ones by 155 to 87.
Ian Nakamoto, director of research at MacDougall, MacDougall
& MacTier, said the index could hit fresh record highs by the
end of the year despite the sluggishness of energy stocks amid
pricing uncertainty.
"I'm not certain that the current stock price (of Canadian
energy issues) is reflecting a $60 price," he said. "I think
there's still a lot of skepticism towards that price. Investors
are very hesitant getting into the energy sector."
Energy stocks slipped 0.4 percent, falling with softer crude
oil prices. Canadian Natural Resources slipped
0.8 percent to C$38.08 and Encana Corp lost 1.9 percent
to C$15.46.
Investors had mixed reactions to banks after last week's
earnings.
"The banks reported last week and they were pretty much as
advertised. Scotia is up today, but the others are all stuck in
the mud," said John Kinsey, portfolio manager at Caldwell
Securities.
Bank of Nova Scotia gained 0.7 percent to C$65.88,
while Royal Bank of Canada fell 0.3 percent to C$78.83.
"It's not a very robust start to the new month. We do have
the summer doldrums, as they say, coming up," Kinsey added. "So
far, it's getting off to a sleepy start."
($1=$1.25 Canadian)
(Additional reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Peter Galloway
and Richard Chang)