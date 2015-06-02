CANADA STOCKS-TSX moves higher on resource stock gains

(Adds portfolio manager comment, updates prices to close)
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, June 2 Canada's main stock index rose
on Tuesday as higher commodity prices helped many energy
producers and mining companies, and financial issues gained.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
gained 30.61 points, or 0.20 percent, to 15,104.74. It
ended with 155 issues advancing compared with 89 decliners.
A fall in the U.S. dollar pushed up a range of commodities
priced in the currency, but lingering worries about demand in
China and stretched valuations limited optimism.
"The valuations don't make any sense on the current oil
price. But everyone expects oil prices to come back to a better
level," said Barry Schwartz, portfolio manager at Baskin
Financial Services.
A slump in oil has stung Canada's large energy industry,
although some of the most popular stocks have not fallen as far
as commodities in recent months. That has left investors
flatfooted as prices rebound off recent lows.
U.S. crude prices settled up 1.8 percent to $61.26,
while Brent crude added 1 percent to $65.49.
The energy group gained 1 percent, while the materials group
that includes miners moved 0.9 percent higher.
"We're preaching caution right now," said Philip Petursson,
from the portfolio advisory group at Manulife Asset Management.
"The data does not justify taking an aggressive stance."
The most influential gainers on the index included First
Quantum Minerals Ltd, up 5.0 percent to C$17.10, and
Teck Resources Ltd, which advanced 5.7 percent to
C$15.26.
Financial stocks moved 0.4 percent higher, with Royal Bank
of Canada up 0.4 percent at C$79.13 and Toronto-Dominion
Bank gaining 0.3 percent to C$54.36.
But for stock pickers, Baskin's Schwartz said it is best to
avoid the industries that dominate in Canada and look instead at
food and drink, healthcare and information technology stocks.
"There are lots of great names out there that help keep the
lights on and businesses running, and don't have to worry about
the price of gold or oil."
(Editing by James Dalgleish and G Crosse)