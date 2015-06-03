CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher as financial shares gain

(Adds portfolio manager comment, updates prices to close)
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, June 3 Canada's main stock index closed
higher on Wednesday as gains in the financial sector helped
offset weakness in the energy industry.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
unofficially closed up 49.94 points, or 0.33 percent,
at 15,154.68. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were
higher.
Crude prices dropped over concerns about increasing
supplies, dragging the energy sector down 1 percent.
"We're negative on the energy group," John Ing, president of
Maison Placements Canada. "We've had a dead cat bounce, but the
fundamentals remain weak."
He added that strength in oil supply would keep prices low.
In the group, Penn West Petroleum tumbled 3.8
percent to C$2.52 and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd
fell 1.3 percent to C$39.98.
Financial stocks moved 1.1 percent higher, with Royal Bank
of Canada up 1.4 percent at C$80.27 and Toronto-Dominion
Bank gaining 1 percent to C$54.90.
In corporate news, newly listed Stingray Digital Group Inc
plans to spend some C$50 million ($40 million) this
year to acquire broader distribution for its streaming music
channels, its chief executive said. The stock jumped 16 percent
in their market debut.
(Additional reporting by John Tilak; editing by G Crosse and
Tom Brown)