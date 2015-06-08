CANADA STOCKS-TSX stumbles more than 1 percent as banks, energy lead losses

(Updates market prices, addds analyst comment)))
* TSX down 160.44 points, or 1.07 percent, at 14,796.72
* All 10 of the index's main sectors were lower
By Solarina Ho
TORONTO, June 8 Canada's main stock index fell
for the third straight session, giving back more than 1 percent
on Monday, with across-the-board declines led by resource and
financial stocks.
With little domestic news to drive direction, investors
appeared to take their cues from global markets.
German government bonds weighed on European stock markets,
while concerns over a slowdown in China, the world's second
largest economy, pressured Asian shares earlier.
U.S. stocks were moderately lower as well on prospects of
the Federal Reserve hiking interest rates as early as September
following Friday's strong U.S. jobs data.
Energy stocks retreated 1.1 percent as crude prices, pinched
by a slide in Chinese fuel imports and OPEC's decision to keep
its production target, fell some one percent.
Enbridge Inc was the top-weighted decliner, falling
2.95 percent to C$56.65. Transcanada Corp was another
top 10 loser, declining 1.7 percent to C$50.68.
At 11:01 a.m. EDT (1501 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index fell 160.44 points, or 1.07
percent, to 14,796.72.
All of the index's 10 main groups were in negative
territory. Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the
TSX by 207 to 37, for a 5.59-to-1 ratio on the downside. The
index posted seven new 52-week lows.
"The market has been quite volatile. It can be up 100 and
something points a day, and down 100 and something points a day.
I see no significant factor out there," said David Cockfield,
managing director and portfolio manager at Northland Wealth
Management, noting that volumes were also somewhat soft.
"You often find that if people are going to be sellers,
they'll pick on the financials, because they're easy to sell."
Financial stocks slumped 0.9 percent, with Royal Bank of
Canada falling 1.03 percent to C$78.76, and
Toronto-Dominion Bank sliding 1.1 percent to C$53.77.
Materials stocks were equally soft, down 0.9 percent. The
sector, along with financials and energy, make up roughly
two-thirds of the TSX's weight.
(Reporting by Solarina Ho Editing by W Simon)