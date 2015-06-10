CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as oil prices jump, banks strengthen

(Adds comments and updates prices)
* TSX up 101.47 points, or 0.68 percent, at 14,919.18
* Energy and banking shares lead rise
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, June 10 Canada's main stock index rose
on Wednesday as oil and gas producers rallied on stronger crude
prices, while financial stocks gained on higher bond yields.
At 10:32 a.m. EDT (1432 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was up 101.47 points, or 0.68
percent, at 14,919.18. Eight of the index's 10 main sectors rose
and advancers outnumbered decliners by almost 6-to-1.
Among the most influential movers on the index were oil
companies Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, which rose
1.5 percent to C$37.32, and Suncor Energy Inc, which
advanced 0.8 percent to C$36.18.
The index's energy group climbed 1.5 percent as oil prices
jumped on a drawdown in U.S. inventories. U.S. crude
prices were up 2.2 percent at $61.46 a barrel, while Brent crude
added 1.9 percent to $66.11.
Among rising financials, Toronto-Dominion Bank was
up 0.5 percent at C$54.72, and Sun Life Financial Inc
advanced 2.5 percent to C$42.62. The overall financials group
climbed 0.7 percent.
"Rates have really ticked up in the last week and a half or
so in both Canada and in the U.S., which is really good for
banks, a steeping yield curve is good for banks on their net
interest margins," said Bryden Teich, associate portfolio
manager at Avenue Investment Management.
The index's materials group, which includes miners, climbed
1.1 percent, with First Quantum Minerals Ltd up 3.2
percent at C$18.44, and Teck Resources Ltd advancing
2.6 percent to C$14.83. Copper prices rose 1.2 percent
to $6,034 a tonne, a two-week high.
($1=$1.23 Canadian)
