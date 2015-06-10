CANADA STOCKS-Oil prices push TSX higher as rising yields aid financials

(Adds details and comment; updates prices to close)
TORONTO, June 10 Canada's main stock index
finished higher on Wednesday as oil and gas shares rallied on
stronger crude prices, while financial stocks gained on higher
bond yields.
Nine of the top 10 most influential movers on the index were
oil and gas or financial companies.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
ended up 71.33 points, or 0.48 percent, at 14,889.04.
Eight of the index's 10 main sectors rose, with advancers
outnumbering decliners by about 3.4-to-1.
"Energy is really doing the bulk of the lifting in today's
market," said Allan Small, a senior investment adviser at
Holliswealth.
Among the most heavily weighted movers were pipeline company
TransCanada Corp, which rose 2.6 percent to C$52.05,
and Suncor Energy Inc, which advanced 1 percent to
C$36.23.
The index's energy group climbed 1.3 percent as oil prices
jumped on a drawdown in U.S. inventories that boosted the
outlook for summer fuel demand. U.S. crude prices settled
up $1.29, or 2.1 percent, at $61.43 a barrel, while Brent crude
settled up 82 cents, or 1.3 percent at $65.70.
Among rising financials, Manulife Financial climbed
1.4 percent to C$23.97, and Sun Life Financial Inc
advanced 2.6 percent to C$42.70. The overall group rose 0.6
percent, helped by rising bond yields.
"Rates have really ticked up in the last week and a half or
so in both Canada and in the U.S., which is really good for
banks, a steeping yield curve is good for banks on their net
interest margins," said Bryden Teich, associate portfolio
manager at Avenue Investment Management.
The index's materials group, which includes miners, climbed
0.5 percent, while consumer staples were up 1 percent. Health
care and telecoms were the lone decliners, falling nearly 0.7
percent and 0.2 percent, respectively.
($1=$1.23 Canadian)
(Reporting by Solarina Ho and Alastair Sharp; Editing by Peter
Galloway)