CANADA STOCKS-TSX down as resource stocks slip on lower commodity prices

* TSX ends down 58.16 points, or 0.39 percent, at 14,830.88
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, June 11 Canada's main stock index fell
back on Thursday as energy and mining stocks were tripped up by
softer commodity prices, with see-sawing action likely to
persist as investors fret about Greek debt talks and possible
U.S. interest rate hikes.
The International Monetary Fund dramatically raised the
stakes in Greece's stalled debt talks on Thursday, announcing
that its delegation had left negotiations in Brussels and flown
home because of major differences with Athens.
Meanwhile, robust U.S. retail sales data added more evidence
of economic recovery in Canada's biggest trade partner,
bolstering expectations the Federal Reserve will raise rates
this year.
"The market is worried about the Fed raising rates here,"
said Mario Richard, an investment strategist at Fiera Capital
Corp, who predicted more volatility in coming months as
investors adjust their assessment about how monetary policy will
affect the economy.
"In the very short term, people are not so sure that higher
rates will be acceptable and tend to sell cyclical sectors,
namely energy, commodities, airlines and stuff like that," he
said.
Oil, which is priced in U.S. dollars, fell on the stronger
greenback and after a World Bank report forecast the global
economy would expand below its 3 percent forecast in January.
Suncor Energy was the biggest drag, down 2 percent
at C$35.52. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd stumbled 1
percent to C$36.69. The overall energy group fell 1.1 percent.
The materials group, which includes miners, lost 1.5
percent.
Gold prices halted a three-day rally, also hurt by
the firmer U.S. dollar.
Barrick Gold Corp gave back 2.7 percent to C$13.87,
while Goldcorp Inc lost 1.7 percent to trade at C$20.86.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
ended off 58.16 points, or 0.39 percent, at 14,830.88.
Eight of the index's 10 main groups were in negative territory.
"Everything is a pretty mixed bag ... but when you look at
it, drillers, oil and gas, mining, the materials are down," said
John Ing, president of Maison Placements Canada, adding that
markets were still keeping a wary eye on the Greek debt crisis.
"By and large, the market technically has shown signs of
choppiness and the expectation is that will continue ... The
only good thing is to say we are not having triple-digit losses
as we had earlier this week."
(Additional reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by James
