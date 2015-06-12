CANADA STOCKS-Bay St down as energy shares fall with oil

| OTTAWA, June 12
OTTAWA, June 12 Canada's main stock index was
down for the second day in a row on Friday as energy shares fell
alongside the price of oil and financial shares came under
pressure.
U.S. crude prices were down 1.5 percent to $59.86 a
barrel after Saudi Arabia said it stood ready to raise output to
new records.
The energy sector led the way down, falling 1 percent. Among
the laggards, Suncor Energy fell 1.1 percent to C$35.14,
while Canadian Oil Sands dropped 2.4 percent to C$9.99.
Canadian Natural Resources tumbled 1.7 percent to
C$36.06 as it was caught in the broader energy sell-off, despite
saying output at its Primrose and Kirby South oil sands projects
had returned to normal levels after wildfires in northeastern
Alberta.
"The bigger issue for oil companies is that if oil stays
around these levels, they're going to feel more pain because,
especially large-cap oil companies, their cost structure is way
out of whack with their returns," said Paul Harris, portfolio
manager at Avenue Investment Management, in Toronto.
At 10:53 a.m. ET (1453 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index fell 85.81 points, or 0.58
percent, to 14,745.07.
After touching a seven-month high in mid-April, the index
has since waned as investors have taken in disappointing
economic data on both sides of the border. The uncertainty
around when the Federal Reserve will start to raise interest
rates adds to the sense of a lack of direction, said Harris.
"In our view, you probably see a pullback just simply
because this is a bad time of the year," said Harris.
"Seasonally, people are weary of the stock market and the market
seems to be wanting to go down as opposed to going up."
Of the index's 10 main groups, all but one were in negative
territory.
A gain in gold producers bucked the broader descent in
commodity shares as the gold subsector rose 0.3 percent after
falling sharply on Thursday and as the price of gold futures
steadied.
A drop in financial shares also contributed to the
broad decline, with the group down 0.9 percent. Royal Bank of
Canada fell 0.8 percent to C$77.53, while Toronto
Dominion Bank lost 1.3 percent to C$53.88.
BlackBerry gained 0.4 percent to C$11.35 after
sources said the company is considering equipping an upcoming
smartphone with Google Inc's Android software for the
first time.
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Andrew Hay)