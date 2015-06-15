CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, reversing earlier losses; Hudson's Bay jumps

(Updates throughout with market reaction and strategist
comment)
* TSX up 7.78 points, or 0.05 percent, to 14,748.93
* Six of the TSX's 10 main groups were down
By Solarina Ho
TORONTO, June 15 Canada's main stock index held
steady on Monday, paring earlier losses, as sectors like the
influential materials group, turned positive, offsetting a
retreat by other groups including energy.
Hudson's Bay Co was among the biggest gainers,
surging 9.5 percent to C$26.28 after the Canadian department
store operator said it was buying German chain Kaufhof from
Metro for 2.8 billion euros ($3.2 billion).
The deal also includes an arrangement with Simon Property
Group to buy at least 40 of Kaufhof's properties for
C$3.3 billion.
The overall consumer discretionary group remained lower,
however, slipping 0.3 percent.
At 10:55 a.m. EDT (1455 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index rose 7.78 points, or 0.05
percent, to 14,748.93, after spending much of the morning
session deep in the red.
Of the index's 10 main groups, six were in negative
territory, with declining issues still outnumbering advancing
ones on the TSX by a 1.55-to-1 ratio on the downside.
The TSX was doing marginally better than the United States,
where all three main indices were lower.
"There's a generally risk-off trade happening here. The bond
market's rallying, the U.S. dollar's rallying. Equities are
selling off in general. It might be just some profit taking,"
said John Johnston, chief strategist at Davis-Rea.
"We're due for a correction in the stock market. And a
correction to me is a one to two month period of weak prices,
where you may get a decline of 10 percent or more. It's a
correction in a very expensive market."
Perennial index heavy weight, Valeant Pharmaceuticals
International fell 0.21 percent to C$281.65, dragging
the health care group down about 1 percent.
Also weighing on the index was Canadian Natural Resources
, which fell 1.30 percent to C$34.83. Energy shares were
down 0.6 percent, tracking crude prices, which slid on a
stronger greenback, United Nations talks on Yemen among other
factors.
U.S. crude was down 0.7 percent to $59.56, while
Brent crude lost 1.8 percent to $62.7.
On the upside, the overall financial sector rose a modest
0.1 percent, pulled higher by Toronto-Dominion Bank,
which climbed 0.4 percent to 54.19.
Gold miners like Barrick Gold Corp rose 1.7 percent
to C$14.09, helped by firmer gold prices. The overall materials
group was up 0.4 percent.
(Additional reporting by Alastair Sharp Editing by; W Simon)