CANADA STOCKS-TSX pauses ahead of Fed, frets about Greece

(Adds strategist comment, updates prices to close)
* TSX ends down 3 points, or 0.02 percent, at 14,753.05
* Half of the TSX's 10 main groups fall
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, June 16 Canada's main stock index
treaded water on Tuesday as a bump in crude oil prices boosted
energy stocks while investors fretted about the Greek debt
crisis and awaited the Federal Reserve's looming interest rate
decision.
Some miners and industrial stocks in the Toronto Stock
Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index, which has been
grinding slowly lower since April, dropped sharply as gold, iron
ore and copper markets fell.
"Greece will continue to be a dark cloud for the coming
weeks as it tries to resolve its debt problems," said Sadiq
Adatia, chief investment officer at Sun Life Global Investments.
Greece's prime minister accused creditors of trying to
humiliate the country, with financial markets reacting with
mounting alarm as an exit from the euro appears more likely.
Adatia said the issue of when the Fed will start to raise
interest rates was adding to uncertainty and that the outlook
for the Canadian economy was dim.
"We still worry about a slowing Canadian economy, a weaker
job market and the further impact of low oil prices," he said.
The index fell 3 points, or 0.02 percent, to 14,753.05. Half
of the 10 main sectors were higher, with 133 decliners to 105
gainers.
The index's heavily weighted energy sector helped lessen the
blow, however, following crude prices higher as a tropical storm
moved ashore in Texas.
Plane and train maker Bombardier Inc was among the
heftiest decliners on the index, falling 6.5 percent to C$2.45.
The company will team up with Lockheed Martin Corp and Raytheon
Co to develop a new surveillance and command and control
aircraft for a future U.S. Air Force competition.
Industrials were off 0.4 percent, while the materials group,
which includes miners, fell 1 percent. Barrick Gold Corp
shares fell 2.7 percent to C$13.77.
The U.S. Fed began a two-day meeting on Tuesday that is
widely expected to end with policymakers deciding to keep the
benchmark borrowing rate unchanged at near zero percent.
"A lot of people are waiting for (the Fed) - basically every
syllable of their pronouncement and whatever their view is
looking forward," said Irwin Michael, portfolio manager at ABC
Funds.
(Additional reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Dan Grebler)