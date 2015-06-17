CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed as markets await Fed

(Updates prices)

* TSX dips 1.93 points, or 0.01 percent, to 14,751.12

* Eight of the TSX's 10 main groups are down

By Solarina Ho

TORONTO, June 17 Canada's main stock index gyrated between positive and negative territory late morning on Wednesday, as many key sectors reversed or pared earlier gains ahead of the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy statement.

Market participants were awaiting the Fed statement and press conference starting at 2:00 p.m. ET (1800 GMT), for clues on the central bank's view of the U.S. economy and when it would be ready to hike interest rates. Many are expecting a move sometime this year.

Canadian Natural Resources slid 0.9 percent to C$34.66, while the overall energy group gave up its gain to trade nearly flat. Crude prices, which rallied sharply earlier in the session, pared much of their gains after data showed U.S. gasoline inventories rose unexpectedly and stocks at Cushing rose.

Royal Bank of Canada led the decliners but was off just 0.3 percent, at C$78.32. The heavily weighted financial group was down 0.1 percent.

At 11:35 a.m. EDT (1535 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index slipped 1.93 points, or 0.01 percent, to 14,751.12. Of the index's 10 main groups, eight were in negative territory.

The TSX has struggled to hold on to gains since peaking at 2015 highs in mid-April.

"The Canadian market has meandered lower for the past month and has really returned very poor results year-to-date, but that was then, things can change quite rapidly," Barry Schwartz, vice president and portfolio manager at Baskin Financial Services.

Gainers on the index included Canadian National Railway , which rose 0.83 percent to C$73.99, and Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, which advanced 1.3 percent to C$285.25.

The overall healthcare group climbed 0.1 percent, while the industrials sector climbed 0.3 percent.

Softer gold and copper prices kept some pressure on the materials group, home to mining companies. That group was off 0.3 percent.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the TSX by 121 to 118, for a 1.03-to-1 ratio on the upside.

Reporting by Solarina Ho Editing by W Simon