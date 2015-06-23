CANADA STOCKS-TSX near 2-week high on Greece hopes, technicals

(Updates market action and adds comments)
* TSX up 93.83 points, or 0.63 percent, at 14,884.31
* Nine of the TSX index's 10 main groups rise
By Solarina Ho
TORONTO, June 23 Canada's main stock index
extended gains on Tuesday, tracking rises in stock markets
around the world spurred by optimism that a deal can be reached
to stave off a Greek debt default.
Technical drivers, including trading in the aftermath of
Friday's "quadruple witching", in which a number of stock
options contracts expired, also helped the TSX.
"Some of it is still the unwind from the quadruple witching
... A lot of technical stuff going on from the rebalancings on
Friday," said Paul Hand, managing director at RBC Capital
Markets.
"(Greece) is tangential in the sense that it doesn't really
impact North American markets directly. But it's relief,
hopefully, so we can get on to other things like what the
economy's actually doing."
Top gainers among heavily weighted stocks included Royal
Bank of Canada, which rose 0.70 percent to C$77.94, and
Toronto-Dominion Bank, which advanced 0.7 percent to
C$54.01.
The overall financials sector, which makes up nearly a third
of the index, climbed 0.7 percent.
At 11:04 a.m. EDT (1504 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was up 93.83 points, or 0.63
percent, at 14,884.31. The index was trading at levels not seen
in nearly two weeks.
Nine of the index's 10 main groups made gains. The tech
sector, hurt by a more than 2 percent drop in Blackberry Ltd
shares, was the lone declining group.
BlackBerry fell on uncertainty about what factors drove
growth in the company's crucial software segment during the
first quarter.
The market's overall upbeat tone pushed resource stocks
higher despite lower commodity prices.
Other key gainers included pipeline company Enbridge Inc
, which rose 1.3 percent to C$59.52, and miner Goldcorp
Inc, up 2.4 percent at C$20.47. Energy stocks added 0.8
percent, while materials, home to mining companies, rose 0.7
percent.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the TSX by
185 to 56, for a 3.30-to-1 ratio on the upside.
($1=$1.23 Canadian)
(Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Peter Galloway; Editing
by Peter Galloway)