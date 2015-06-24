CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits 2-1/2-week high as energy leads

(Adds strategist comment, updates prices to close)
* TSX ends up 42.60 points, or 0.29 percent, to end at
14,947.51
* Seven of the TSX's 10 main groups rise
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, June 24 Canada's main stock index rose
for a third straight day on Wednesday, hitting a 2-1/2-week high
as energy stocks shrugged off a fall in crude prices and
investors held on to hopes for a satisfactory resolution to the
Greek debt talks.
The gains bucked broader global trends as creditors demanded
more from Greece's left-wing government.
Suncor Energy Inc was the top-weighted rising stock,
up 2.7 percent to C$35.70. Pipeline operator Enbridge Inc
rose 1.6 percent to C$60.47, while the overall energy
group gained 0.8 percent.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
gained 42.60 points, or 0.29 percent, to end at
14,947.51. Seven of its 10 main sectors closed higher.
"The oils were a little bit better, so we got a bounce
there," said John Ing, president of Maison Placements Canada.
"The on-again, off-again Greek events are the dominant
factor," he added. "At one point everyone expected a deal and
now who knows."
The index has advanced some 2.1 percent so far this week,
rebounding from recent declines.
"It's rallied this week helped by Greek optimism," said
Fergal Smith, managing market strategist at Action Economics,
referring to hopes that Greece can soon unlock aid to avert a
debt default.
"We've bounced off the bottom of the multi-month range. Now
it looks like we're going to test the 15,000 threshold. So a
close above 15,000, you'd look for that to open the door to
additional strength."
The heavily weighted financials and materials groups also
provided a solid boost, both rising 0.4 percent.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce shares rose 1.2
percent to C$95.92, while Brookfield Asset Management
added 1.3 percent to C$45.04. First Quantum Minerals
climbed 3.1 percent to C$18.14.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.25-to-1 ratio,
with seven stocks posting 52-week highs and one hitting a new
low.
(Additional reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by W Simon
Editing by Leslie Adler)