CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges lower, breaks winning streak as energy weighs

(Updates throughout with new details, commentary, market
reaction)
* TSX down 16.78 points, or 0.11 percent, to 14,930.73
* Half of the TSX's 10 main groups decline
By Solarina Ho
TORONTO, June 25 Canada's main stock index
slipped on Thursday, after hitting a 2-1/2-week high this week,
but declines were modest, with many investors awaiting some sort
of news about and resolution to Greece's debt situation.
"Clearly the biggest concerns out there include Greece. It's
very psychological at this point. It's testing Europe, testing
central bankers. People don't know what the effects will be,"
said Irwin Michael, portfolio manager at ABC Funds.
Energy names were among the biggest drags on the index,
offsetting gains elsewhere including in the hefty financial
sector.
Suncor Energy Inc fell 1.7 percent to C$35.08, while
Encana Corp declined 2.9 percent to C$14.31.
The overall group retreated 1.1 percent, hurt by oil prices
that were pulled lower by Greece uncertainties and the potential
easing of sanctions on crude-producing Iran.
U.S. crude prices were down 0.9 percent to $59.73 a
barrel, while Brent crude lost 0.6 percent to $63.13.
At 11:06 a.m. EDT (1506 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index fell 16.78 points, or 0.11
percent, to 14,930.73.
Of the index's 10 main groups, half were in negative
territory.
The materials group, home to mining companies, was also
down, giving up 0.7 percent, with First Quantum Minerals Ltd
falling 4.2 percent to C$17.37. Teck Resources Ltd
lost 3.02 percent to $13.50.
Financial names, which include banks and insurers, offset
some of the resource losses with a 0.5 percent gain. About seven
of the TSX's 10 stocks carrying the most weigh on the positive
side were from that group. Bank of Montreal climbed
about 1.0 percent C$75.89.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the TSX by
138 to 102, for a 1.35-to-1 ratio on the downside.
The index was posting 5 new 52-week highs and 2 new lows.
(Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)