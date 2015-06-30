CANADA STOCKS-TSX bounces higher as banks, energy shares gain

| TORONTO, June 30
TORONTO, June 30 Canada's main stock index
regained some ground on Tuesday after Monday's precipitous drop,
with banks rebounding and rising oil prices helping energy
stocks.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
was up 48.27 points, or 0.33 percent, at 14,538.42 at
midmorning. It fell more than 2 percent on Monday.
"Eventually cooler heads prevail and good quality companies
look cheaper after a pullback yesterday and investors come back
to the markets," said Kevin Headland, director of capital
markets and strategy at Manulife Asset Management.
The upside, however, looks limited, Headland said, with data
on Tuesday showing the Canadian economy shrank unexpectedly in
April.
"Canadian economic growth prospects are muted at best," he
said.
Heavily weighted gainers on the index included Suncor Energy
Inc, which rose 1.6 percent to C$34.32, and Valeant
Pharmaceuticals International Inc, which advanced 0.7
percent to C$274.86.
The index's energy group climbed 0.4 percent, with U.S.
crude prices up 1 percent at $58.90 a barrel, while Brent
crude added 1.9 percent to $63.17.
Financial shares climbed 0.6 percent. Nine of the index's 10
main sectors were higher, with roughly similar numbers of
advancers and decliners.
The mining-heavy materials group retreated 0.5 percent.
Biggest weights included First Quantum Minerals Ltd,
which fell 2.9 percent to C$16.39, and Teck Resources Ltd
, which declined 3.8 percent to C$12.36.
Gold futures fell 0.8 percent to $1,168.90 an ounce
, while copper prices declined 1.2 percent to
$5,720.50 a tonne.
Headland said North American trading will likely be subdued
through the rest of the week ahead of a Greek referendum on the
terms of a bailout package on Sunday.
Canadian companies have limited exposure to Greece, but
investors are concerned about the fallout across Europe if the
country exits the euro zone.
Canadian markets are closed on Wednesday for Canada Day and
U.S. markets are closed on Friday for Independence Day.
($1=$1.25 Canadian)
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama; and
Peter Galloway)