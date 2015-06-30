CANADA STOCKS-TSX higher as energy shares gain; down 3 pct in June

(Adds portfolio manager comment, updates prices to close)
* TSX ends up 63.18 points, or 0.44 percent, at 14,553.33
* Index lost 3 percent in June
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, June 30 Canada's main stock index
regained some ground on Tuesday after Monday's precipitous drop,
with energy shares leading broad gains as crude bounced off
three-week lows.
The oscillations could extend through the week amid low
volumes ahead of a Greek referendum on the terms of a bailout
package on Sunday, with Canadian markets closed on Wednesday and
U.S. markets shut on Friday.
"We think this week is going to be really choppy," said
Thane Stenner, portfolio manager with StennerZohny Investment
Partners+, part of Richardson GMP. "It's going to be a tug of
war between bulls and bears."
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
ended 63.18 points, or 0.44 percent, higher at
14,553.33. It lost 3 percent in June.
The index had tumbled more than 2 percent on Monday as
investors fretted about a possible Greek exit from the euro
currency bloc.
"Eventually cooler heads prevail and good quality companies
look cheaper after a pullback yesterday and investors come back
to the markets," said Kevin Headland, director of capital
markets and strategy at Manulife Asset Management.
The upside, however, looks limited, Headland said, with data
on Tuesday showing the Canadian economy shrank unexpectedly in
April. "Canadian economic growth prospects are
muted at best," he said.
Heavily weighted gainers on the index included Suncor Energy
Inc, which rose 1.8 percent to C$34.40, and Valeant
Pharmaceuticals International Inc, which advanced 1.5
percent to C$277.07.
The index's energy group climbed 0.9 percent, with U.S.
crude prices up 1.2 percent to $59.04 a barrel and Brent
crude adding 2 percent to $63.27.
Financial shares slipped 0.1 percent, the only group to
retreat. There were more than twice as many advancing shares as
decliners.
The mining-heavy materials group gained 0.3 percent.
Biggest weights included First Quantum Minerals Ltd,
which fell 3.2 percent to C$16.33, and Teck Resources Ltd
, which declined 3.7 percent to C$12.38.
Gold and copper prices both pulled back.
ProMetic Life Sciences Inc surged 16 percent to
C$2.35 after it said a joint venture to manufacture
biopharmaceuticals was progressing faster than anticipated.
($1=$1.25 Canadian)
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Peter
Galloway and Diane Craft)