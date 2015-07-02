CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as investors buy up defensive shares

* S&P/TSX index up 45.77 points, 0.31 pct, at 14,599.1
OTTAWA, July 2 Canada's main stock index rose
modestly on Thursday as investors pushed into healthcare shares
and other defensive sectors, offsetting weakness in
commodity-sensitive stocks.
Rattled by the Greek crisis, the TSX index has given up the
gains it made earlier in the year. Market focus on Thursday was
on a Greek referendum on the weekend on an international bailout
deal that the country's prime minister has urged Greeks to
reject. Greece defaulted on its debt to the International
Monetary Fund earlier this week.
Concern about referendum's outcome left investors favoring
sectors that are typically thought of as being save havens. The
healthcare sector rose 1 percent, with Valeant
Pharmaceuticals among the biggest positive influences
on the index, rising 2.41 percent to C$283.76.
"We know that going into the weekend with the potential for
some uncertainty coming from the Greek referendum vote that
investors might be positioning portfolios ahead of some of that
volatility that might come at the beginning of next week," said
Craig Fehr, Canadian market strategist at Edward Jones in St.
Louis, Missouri.
A slightly weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs report was also
prompting investors to pick up defensive shares as the data was
not strong enough to decisively determine when the U.S. Federal
Reserve will start to raise interest rates, Fehr said.
"It was solid, but I wouldn't say it was overly inspiring of
confidence, so we're seeing some investors rotate back into some
of those names where they might feel more comfortable with if
the Fed isn't going to hike sooner rather than later," he said.
At 10:41 a.m. EDT (1441 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was up 45.77 points, or 0.31
percent, at 14,599.1. Of the index's 10 main groups, seven were
in positive territory.
U.S. crude prices were up 1.4 percent at $57.76 a
barrel, while Brent crude added 1.5 percent to
$62.95.
Energy shares bounced back from declines earlier
in the morning to rise 0.1 percent, though the mining-heavy
materials sector gave up 0.3 percent.
Potash Corp shares rose 0.8 percent to C$38.98
after German potash miner K+S rejected the Canadian
company's takeover offer.
Shares of Brookfield Asset Management rose 1.4
percent to C$44.23 after the company approached Australian
freight company Asciano with a $6.8 billion (C$8.56
billion) takeover bid.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the TSX by
129 to 114, for a 1.13-to-1 ratio on the upside.
($1=$1.25 Canadian)
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Peter Galloway)