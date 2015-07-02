CANADA STOCKS-TSX climbs as investors seek safety in defensive shares

* S&P/TSX index up 84.66 points, or 0.58 pct, at 14,637.99
* Valeant rises 3.5 percent to C$286.70
OTTAWA, July 2 Canada's main stock index rose on
Thursday as market choppiness due to uncertainty in Greece sent
investors looking for safety in healthcare shares and other
defensive sectors, offsetting weakness in commodity-sensitive
stocks.
Rattled by the Greek crisis, the TSX index slipped into the
red last month but turned positive again on Thursday.
The market's focus was on a Greek referendum this Sunday on
an international bailout deal that the country's prime minister
has urged Greeks to reject. Greece defaulted on its debt to the
International Monetary Fund earlier this week.
Concern about referendum's outcome left investors favoring
sectors that are typically thought of as being save havens. The
healthcare sector rose 1.3 percent, with Valeant
Pharmaceuticals among the biggest positive influences
on the index, rising 3.5 percent to C$286.70.
"We're seeing a rise in market volatility, largely related
to the situation in Greece," said Elvis Picardo, strategist and
vice president of research at Global Securities in Vancouver.
"The referendum on Sunday might set the tone for the markets
for a while," he added.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
unofficially closed up 84.66 points, or 0.58 percent,
at 14,637.99. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were
higher.
Energy shares shed 0.2 percent and the
mining-heavy materials sector gave up 0.1 percent.
Potash Corp shares rose 0.5 percent to C$38.88
after German potash miner K+S rejected the Canadian
company's takeover offer.
Shares of Brookfield Asset Management rose 1.7
percent to C$44.37 after Brookfield approached Australian
freight company Asciano with a $6.8 billion (C$8.56
billion) takeover bid.
($1=$1.25 Canadian)
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr in Ottawa and John Tilak in Toronto;
Editing by Peter Galloway)