CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher as financials gain on defensive buying

* TSX index up 44.40 points, or 0.3 percent, at 14,682.39
* Energy shares drop on lower oil prices
By Leah Schnurr
OTTAWA, July 3 Canada's main stock index rose on
Friday, recording its third straight daily gain, as strength in
financials as defensive plays as the Greek crisis rages helped
overcome a decline in oil and gas shares.
Volume was muted through the session due to the U.S.
Independence Day holiday, and investors were also wary of making
aggressive bets heading into Sunday's Greek referendum on the
country's bailout terms with lenders.
An opinion poll showed supporters of the terms have taken a
slim lead.
Talks between Greece and international lenders collapsed
last weekend, causing Greece to miss a payment to the
International Monetary Fund earlier this week. The fallout from
the referendum could determine whether the country remains in
the euro zone.
"There is some edginess in the market," said Thane Stenner,
portfolio manager at wealth management firm StennerZohny
Investment Partners+, a unit of Richardson GMP.
"It's a coin toss-up as to how the Greeks are going to
vote," he added. "We're expecting next week to open up with more
volatility."
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
unofficially closed up 44.40 points, or 0.3 percent,
at 14,682.39. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were
higher.
The Greek uncertainty pushed investors to scoop up defensive
shares in the financial and consumer staples sectors, though the
safe-haven healthcare group declined after benefiting from risk
aversion on Thursday.
Financials, the index's most heavily weighted sector, added
0.6 percent. Bank of Nova Scotia climbed 1.3 percent to
C$64.21.
Air Canada fell 0.4 percent to C$13.44 after a labor
disruption by workers that refuel planes at Toronto's main
airport caused flight delays and cancellations. WestJet
declined 1.5 percent to C$26.53.
The overall energy group retreated 0.4 percent as oil prices
softened. Among the laggards, pipeline company Enbridge
fell 0.6 percent to C$58.47.
U.S. crude prices were down 2.5 percent at $55.52 a
barrel, while Brent crude lost 2.5 percent to $60.55.
($1=$1.26 Canadian)
(Additional reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Peter Galloway)