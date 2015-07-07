CANADA STOCKS-Hefty losses in key TSX sectors over commodities, global fears

(Updates throughout with commentary, market reaction, details)
* TSX down 186.32 points, or 1.28 percent, to 14,407.25
* All of the TSX's 10 main groups declined
By Solarina Ho
TORONTO, July 7 Canada's main stock index
tumbled more than 1 percent on Tuesday to levels not seen since
January, as worries at home and abroad drove miners, oil and gas
companies, and banks sharply lower.
The three sectors make up some two thirds of the index's
weight. Nine of the index's 10 heaviest drags belonged to the
three groups.
First Quantum Minerals plunged 12 percent to
C$13.94, while Toronto-Dominion Bank declined 1.1
percent to C$52.15.
Materials, home to mining companies, sank 4.0 percent, to
their lowest level since December, while the financials sector
fell 1.3 percent to its weakest level since March.
Gold and copper prices fell to multi-month lows due to
instability created by the Greek debt crisis and a stock market
rout in China.
"It's tough to get excited about the commodities, with
Canada having so many of them, given what's going on with China,
Greece," said Ian Nakamoto, director of research at MacDougall,
MacDougall & MacTier.
"Commodities depend on robust world wide demand, and we
don't have that right now...It's affecting things like Canadian
banks, which I always view as a reflection of what's going on
with the economy and the spill-over effects."
At 11:12 a.m. EDT (1512 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was down 186.32 points, or
1.28 percent, at 14,407.25.
All of the index's 10 main groups were mired in red.
Domestically, Canada's trade deficit widened in May to its
second-largest on record as exports fell for the fifth month in
a row, the latest in a string of disappointing data that points
to an economy struggling to cope with the impact of cheap crude
prices.
Energy stocks slid 1.6 percent to levels not seen since
mid-January. Canadian Natural Resources fell 1.1
percent to C$32.96.
Crude prices, which plunged as much as 8 percent on Monday,
extended those losses on Tuesday, falling some 3 percent.
Gold futures fell 1.9 percent to $1,151 an ounce.
Copper prices declined 5.2 percent to $5,297 a
tonne.
Also weighing on the materials group was Silver Wheaton
Corp's 9.3 percent slide to C$20.15 after the mining
finance company said it may face tax payments of more than $200
million following a reassessment "proposal" from Canada's tax
authority.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the TSX by
219 to 26, for a 8.42-to-1 ratio on the downside. The index was
posting 2 new 52-week highs and 16 new lows.
(Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)