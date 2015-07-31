CANADA STOCKS-TSX rally pushes on with aid of banks, miners

(Adds analyst comment, updates prices to close)
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, July 31 Canada's main stock index
notched its fourth straight day of gains on Friday, with the
heavily weighted financials and materials sectors leading the
way as investors sought value after a bleak couple of months.
The index had slipped below 14,000 for the first time since
mid-January last week, as investors fretted about slumping oil
prices and slowing Chinese demand for commodities.
It fell 0.6 percent in July, after a 3 percent decline in
June.
But banking stocks shook off those fears, coupled with short
bets that a stretched housing market could hurt them, gaining
0.4 percent.
"The whole 'shorting Canada' is usually a short-term
phenomena, because let's face it, our financial sector has been
a great place to be invested over the long term," said Julie
Brough, vice president at Morgan Meighen & Associates.
Royal Bank of Canada rose 0.7 percent to C$76.27,
and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce gained 0.9
percent to C$93.36.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
added 3.3 percent on the week, closing up 85.66
points, or 0.60 percent, at 14,468.44.
The rise came despite losses in oil and gas stocks, which
were hurt by a drop in crude prices after output numbers showed
OPEC producers were pumping near record levels into an already
oversupplied market.
ARC Resources Ltd lost 3.7 percent to C$19.57, and
Crescent Point Energy Corp fell 1.9 percent to C$19.81.
U.S. crude fell 3.6 percent to $46.79 a barrel, while
Brent lost 3 percent to $51.70.
Solid results helped pipeline operators, however, with
Enbridge Inc up 1.3 percent at C$57.01 and TransCanada
Corp adding 0.9 percent to C$50.83.
"You'll get some trading rallies, but it's going to be very
hard to create a sustained period of strength in the energy
sector," Brough said.
The mining-heavy materials group gained 2.8 percent, with
shares of Goldcorp Inc jumping 6 percent to C$17.45 and
Agrium Inc adding 2.2 percent to C$133.80.
"We've really taken a beating here in Toronto in the last
little while," said Rick Hutcheon, president of RKH Investments.
"People are beginning to troll for stocks that appear to
have some lasting long-term structural value, good management.
... At some stage, things fall to a point at which value starts
to surface and we may be there."
Gildan Activewear was the most influential loser,
falling 7.6 percent to C$42.18 after the clothing maker's
quarterly results fell short of expectations.
($1=$1.30 Canadian)
