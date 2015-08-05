CANADA STOCKS-TSX gains for 5th day as oil price rise lifts energy stocks

TORONTO Aug 5 Higher crude oil prices helped
boost Canadian energy stocks on Wednesday, while figures that
showed a surprise shrinking of the country's trade deficit in
June aided broad investor sentiment, pushing up the main stock
index.
Oil edged up for a second day after dipping below $50 a
barrel. It has fallen 21 percent so far this quarter.
"We're trying to figure out which companies can operate and
continue to do well in a situation as terrible as this," said
Bryden Teich, associate portfolio manager at Avenue Investment
Management.
Among the biggest gainers were pipeline operator Enbridge
Inc, up 1.4 percent at C$58.38. Oil producer Canadian
Natural Resources Ltd gained 2.1 percent to C$32.91 and
Suncor Energy Inc added 1.3 percent to C$37.41. The
overall energy group climbed 1.8 percent.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
looked on track for its fifth straight rise, up 116.41
points, or 0.79 percent, at 14,694.90 at midmorning.
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, an
acquisitive drugmaker that has risen quickly to become a major
force on the index, rose 1.2 percent to C$346.65.
Fertilizer producer Potash Corp gained 1.1 percent
to C$36.39. Its U.S. peer Mosaic Co reported a much
higher-than-expected profit on Tuesday, helped in part by higher
potash prices.
Canada's long-suffering export sector snapped a five-month
losing streak in June, cutting the country's trade deficit
significantly and contributing to a more buoyant tone in the
equity market.
"A positive export number means potentially positive GDP
data, so that means that maybe the consumer is a little bit
better off," Teich said.
All of the index's 10 main groups were in positive
territory, with advancing issues outnumbering decliners by a
more than 3-to-1 ratio.
($1=$1.32 Canadian)
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Peter Galloway)