CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends lower as banks, healthcare sectors weaken

By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, Aug 6 Canada's main stock index ended
lower on Thursday, dragged down by weakness in the financial and
healthcare sectors ahead of a U.S. jobs report.
The U.S. July nonfarm payrolls data, due to be released on
Friday, is seen as a barometer of economic health and could
influence the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decisions.
The benchmark TSX's decline came after gains in the previous
six sessions.
"We're seeing pretty broad-based selling today. It looks
like investors are getting a little nervous ahead of tomorrow's
U.S. jobs report," said Youssef Zohny, portfolio manager at
StennerZohny Investment Partners of Richardson GMP Ltd, which
manages about C$28.3 billion in assets.
"Investors are looking for something close to expectations,
but anything over or under that would likely lead to some
concerns on the market," he added.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
closed down 97.08 points, or 0.67 percent, at
14,405.91. Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the
red.
The energy sector, which accounts for 19 percent of the
weight of the index, rose 1.6 percent, shrugging off a decline
in U.S. crude oil prices amid a persistent global supply
glut and little sign of a reduction in production.
Suncor Energy Inc added 0.5 percent to C$37.51.
Canadian Natural Resources advanced 1.5 percent to
C$32.81 after a fall in production expenses that helped the
country's largest independent petroleum producer report
better-than-expected adjusted earnings.
Several earnings reports also influenced stock moves.
Shares in SNC-Lavalin Group Inc fell 8.4 percent to
C$40.05 after the engineering and construction company said
costly problems with two projects hurt its earnings.
Barrick Gold Corp shares gained 4 percent to C$8.99
after the major gold miner said it is making big strides toward
an ambitious debt reduction target, announcing a financing deal
for its Dominican mine and the planned sale of a suite of U.S.
assets.
Insurer Sun Life Financial Inc jumped 5.4 percent
to C$45.17 after reporting a quarterly profit that beat market
estimates.
TMX Group Ltd, the operator of the Toronto Stock
Exchange, fell 5.6 percent to C$47.14 after reporting a
lower-than-expected quarterly profit, hurt by a drop in revenue
at its issuer services and cash markets trading businesses.
In the financial sector, Bank of Nova Scotia lost
1.9 percent to C$62.63. Valeant Pharmaceuticals International
Inc's 6 percent drop helped drag down the healthcare
sector.
