CANADA STOCKS-TSX drops as weak oil prices hit energy shares

* TSX drops 103.21 points, or 0.72 percent, to 14,302.70
* Nine of 10 main index groups fall
* Index lost 1.1 pct in short week
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, Aug 7 Canada's main stock index fell on
Friday in a broad retreat led by heavyweight energy and
financial stocks as oil prices recorded their sixth straight
weekly loss and North American jobs data highlighted Canada's
relatively limp economy.
Canadian employment data showed a small gain in June, but a
loss of full-time positions, while U.S. numbers were close
enough to forecast to stoke bets the Federal Reserve will raise
interest rates, perhaps as early as September.
"The probability of the Fed raising rates is getting
higher," said Marcus Xu, portfolio manager at M.Y. Capital
Management. "But the market could go lower from here."
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
fell 103.21 points, or 0.72 percent, to 14,302.70.
Nine of the index's 10 main groups fell, and decliners
outnumbered advancers by almost 3-to-1. The index lost 1.1
percent over the holiday-shortened week.
"There's definitely more downside risk," Xu said. "Being
more cautious and staying away from high-yield sectors is a good
idea."
The most influential weights included pipeline operators
TransCanada Corp and Enbridge Inc as well as
oil producers such as Cenovus Energy Inc as crude
prices were haunted by sluggish demand and elevated supply.
TransCanada fell 1.9 percent to C$48.37, Enbridge lost 1.1
percent to C$55.89, and Cenovus shed 2.5 percent to C$55.89. The
overall energy group fell 1.9 percent.
Crude prices were down 1.9 percent.
Craig Fehr, Canadian market strategist at Edward Jones in
St. Louis, Missouri, said that energy stocks could prove
tempting for investors prepared to wait for an eventual recovery
in prices.
"When you consider the declines we've seen in the energy
space, there is some value there," he said.
The financial sector lost 0.9 percent, with Royal Bank of
Canada off 1 percent at C$76.33 and insurer Manulife
Financial Corp down 1.2 percent at C$23.03.
Miners helped limit the damage, with Barrick Gold Corp
adding 2.8 percent to C$9.24, and Eldorado Gold Corp
advancing 2.8 percent to C$4.35. The materials group
overall was flat, as the price of gold steadied and
metals fell.
The job reports reflected the trajectory of the Canadian and
U.S. economies, with modest gains for Canada and signs of a more
robust U.S. recovery.
"I do think equities can move higher, it's just going to be
a more volatile ride and certainly the gains are going to be
lower than we've seen in past years," Edwards Jones' Fehr said.
(Additional reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James
Dalgleish; and Peter Galloway)