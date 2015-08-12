CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls on yuan weakness, global demand worries

(Adds analyst comment, updates prices to close)
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, Aug 12 Canada's main stock index fell
on Wednesday as China's currency weakened further, but pared its
sharpest losses as oil prices bounced off six-year lows.
Losses were heaviest among banks, fertilizer producers and
some energy stocks.
Crude oil prices rose following Tuesday's
rout, while base metals sank to six-year lows on worries
demand from China, the world's top metals buyer, would wane.
The resource-heavy Toronto market has been hit hard by
negative global sentiment that has battered commodity prices.
The latest monetary move in China, which the People's Bank
of China says should mean the yuan better reflects market
prices, is likely to maintain the pressure.
"I don't see how it can be positive for commodities," said
Ian Nakamoto, director of research at MacDougall, MacDougall &
MacTier. "It just shows that they are concerned about the health
of their economy."
Energy stocks fell 0.5 percent, with Canadian Natural
Resources Ltd down 3 percent at C$31.94 and Suncor
Energy Inc losing 0.7 percent to C$37.49.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
lost 75.14 points, or 0.52 percent, at 14,339.53. Of
the index's 10 main groups, seven ended lower.
Shares in fertilizer companies Potash Corp and
Agrium Inc moved lower after a U.S. government report
showed harvests yielded more than expected, weighing heavily on
corn and soybean futures.
Potash lost 2.1 percent to C$33.90 and Agrium fell 2.5
percent to C$131.91.
Major banks also figured prominently in the index's losses,
with Royal Bank of Canada down 1 percent at C$75.84. The
overall financials group retreated 0.9 percent.
"World economic growth has been slowing and markets have
been ignoring that and now they're catching up with reality,"
said Subodh Kumar, chief investment strategist at Subodh Kumar &
Associates.
"It's hard to say when sentiment will change. We're
somewhere in the bottoming process," said Kumar, who expects a
pickup later this year or early in 2016.
The materials group, home to mining firms, rose 1.7 percent,
as gold miners were buoyed by the higher price of bullion, a
safe-haven. Most of the index's top gainers were gold miners.
Goldcorp Inc advanced 4.2 percent to C$19.78, while
Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd surged 7.8 percent to C$33.51
and Barrick Gold Corp gained 4.2 percent to C$10.55.
Gold futures rose 1.4 percent to $1,123.20 an ounce.
Air Canada shares fell 6.4 percent to C$12.08 after
Canada's biggest carrier said a closely watched revenue number
declined.
(Additional reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by James
Dalgleish and Lisa Shumaker)