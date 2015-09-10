CANADA STOCKS-TSX gains on energy, some retailers, Bombardier

(Adds portfolio manager comment, updates prices to close)
* TSX ends up 38.04 points, or 0.28 percent, at 13,569.89
* Six of the TSX's 10 main groups rise
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, Sept 10 Canada's main stock index rose
on Thursday, buoyed by a surge in Bombardier's stock, gains in
some retailers on rosy results and a bump higher in oil and gas
company shares as the price of crude oil rallied.
Still, overall gains were muted, as investor uncertainty
over global growth prospects lingered ahead of a U.S. Federal
Reserve rate decision next week.
"It seems that the global economy is weakening, and we'd
still be very cautious on the consumer, especially in Canada,"
said Youssef Zohny, portfolio manager at StennerZohny Investment
Partners+ of Richardson GMP Ltd.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
closed up 38.04 points, or 0.28 percent, at 13,569.89.
Six of the 10 main groups gained, with 141 advancers and 99
decliners.
"I think a lot of people will be looking toward the Fed
meeting next week and its impact on the U.S. dollar," Zohny
said. "Should the Fed be a bit more dovish and hold off on
rates, that could give a boost to commodity prices."
The energy sector gained 1.2 percent, with Canadian Natural
Resources adding 1.4 percent to C$27.56 and Suncor
Energy up 0.8 percent at C$35.03.
U.S. crude oil prices rose 3.4 percent to $45.64 a
barrel, while Brent added 2.3 percent to $48.68.
Shares in Bombardier Inc jumped 28.7 percent to
C$1.88 after it said its new CSeries jet was 85 percent through
the certification process.
Dollarama Inc shares rose 6.7 percent to C$85.56
after the discount retailer reported better-than-expected
profit.
At the other end of the retail spectrum, Hudson's Bay Co
also pleased investors with its quarterly results,
pushing its stock up 4.6 percent to C$23.80.
Meanwhile, Empire Co Ltd, owner of the Sobeys
supermarket chain, fell 8.9 percent to C$83.64 after its
quarterly report.
"My sense is the stock market will end the year higher than
where it is today," said Irwin Michael, portfolio manager at ABC
Funds. "Right now, we're going through the indecision and the
lack of clarity in terms of the Federal Reserve and China and
what's happening in Europe."
The most influential gainers also included Sun Life
Financial Inc, which added 3.1 percent to C$42.36, and
Canadian Pacific Railway, which rose 1.2 percent to
C$192.35.
The industrials group climbed 1.7 percent, while the
heavyweight financials group gained 0.2 percent.
"On the industrials side, they're probably the biggest
beneficiary of the weak Canadian dollar," StennerZohny's Zohny
said.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum and Dan Grebler)