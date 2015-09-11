CANADA STOCKS-Drop in crude oil price drags TSX down

(Adds portfolio manager comment, updates prices to close)
* TSX ends down 108.50 points, or 0.80 percent, at 13,461.39
* Seven of the TSX's 10 main groups fall
* Index off just 0.1 percent in short week
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, Sept 11 Canada's main stock index fell
on Friday as energy shares tumbled alongside the price of oil
after Goldman Sachs cut its crude forecast.
Investors were also looking ahead to next week's meeting of
the U.S. Federal Reserve, which could prove pivotal if the
central bank decides to raise interest rates for the first time
in nearly a decade.
"We're in a frustrating period," said Michael Sprung,
president at Sprung Investment Management. "Certainly there's a
lot of unknowns" both domestically and globally, he said.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
lost 108.50 points, or 0.8 percent, to close at
13,461.39. It was off just 0.1 percent in the holiday-shortened
week.
Seven of the TSX's 10 main groups fell, led by a 3.1 percent
fall in the energy group.
The main catalyst was Goldman cutting its 2016 crude
forecast due to oversupply and concerns about China's economy.
U.S. crude prices were down 2.5 percent to $44.78 a
barrel, while Brent crude lost 1.5 percent to $48.15.
Oil companies were among the biggest drags on the index,
with Suncor Energy Inc down 2.7 percent at C$34.08 and
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd declining 3.8 percent to
C$26.51.
Sprung said deep-pocketed energy companies would likely take
advantage of the industry's slump to pick up assets cheaply, but
that investors would need a long-term view to buy in.
"In the long run, this is going to be a good thing for the
companies that have the wherewithal to survive this," he said,
naming Suncor as one example.
The uncertainty over whether the Fed will lift rates next
week or wait until later in the year could mean greater
volatility in global markets, including Canada.
"The decision that they make next week will be one of the
most closely watched decisions in the last couple of years,"
said Bryden Teich, associate portfolio manager at Avenue
Investment Management in Toronto.
(Additional reporting by Leah Schnurr in Ottawa; Editing by
Jeffrey Benkoe and Grant McCool)