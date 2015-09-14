CANADA STOCKS-TSX declines ahead of Fed decision, oil prices weigh

(Adds analyst comment, updates prices to close)
By Solarina Ho and Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, Sept 14 Canada's main stock index fell
on Monday over slumping oil prices and worries about the U.S.
Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates this week.
With investors trying to position themselves ahead of the
Fed decision, volatility in commodity prices due to worries over
the Chinese economy, currency swings and mixed economic data
also added to the market's uncertainties.
The Fed had been indicating it planned to hike rates at some
point this year, but recent worries about global growth and
lackluster Chinese economic data have raised the possibility the
U.S. central bank could delay any increase to next year.
"It will be tough to take a definitive read on the markets
this week until we get the Fed's decision," said Shailesh
Kshatriya, associate director for client investment strategies
at Russell Investments Canada.
"While it seems like a coin toss at the moment on if they
raise rates, what will be more important is the language they
use around whatever decision they make."
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
closed down 108.13 points, or 0.8 percent, at
13,353.34. All of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the
red.
Suncor Energy Inc was among the bigger drags on the
index, falling 1.4 percent to C$33.59. Canadian Natural
Resources Ltd gave back 1.6 percent to C$26.09. The
overall energy group retreated 1.4 percent, in step with lower
crude prices.
Bombardier Inc, which had soared some 58 percent
last week after Reuters reported the company rejected an offer
by Beijing Infrastructure to acquire a majority or full stake in
its rail unit, gave back 10.8 percent to C$1.66 and was another
top decliner. The industrials group retreated 1.1 percent.
Other areas weighing on the market included consumer
discretionary stocks, which retreated 1.6 percent.
