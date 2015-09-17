CANADA STOCKS-TSX climbs after Fed keeps interest rates steady

(Adds details, updates prices)
* TSX up 23.38 points, or 0.17 percent, at 13,787.16
* Seven of the TSX's 10 main groups were higher
TORONTO, Sept 17 Canada's main stock index
advanced on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve left
interest rates unchanged as global economic uncertainty and a
recent spike in market volatility kept the U.S. central bank
from pulling the trigger.
Questions about China's economic growth caused several
market swings in the past few weeks, with equities, commodities
and currencies making dramatic moves.
After a wild ride of its own, the benchmark TSX index is
down about 6 percent since the start of the year.
While the Fed did not rule out a potential rate increase
later this year, its current decision was influenced by global
macroeconomic risks and concerns about inflationary pressure.
"The Fed seems to have pulled off yet another balancing
act," said Elvis Picardo, strategist and vice president of
research at Global Securities in Vancouver.
"The surge in volatility may have rightfully put the Fed's
plans on hold," he said. "They did what the market was probably
suspecting."
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
closed up 23.38 points, or 0.17 percent, at 13,787.16.
Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.
The energy sector jumped 1.3 percent, shrugging off declines
in the price of Brent crude oil. Suncor Energy Inc
advanced 0.9 percent to C$35.13, and TransCanada Corp
added 0.4 percent to C$44.09.
Financials, the index's most heavily weighted sector, gave
back 0.8 percent. Royal Bank of Canada lost 0.7 percent
to C$73.97, and Manulife Financial Corp declined 2
percent to C$20.62.
