CANADA STOCKS-TSX rebounds on Fed, global growth outlook; BlackBerry falls

* TSX up 115.03 points, or 0.86 percent, to 13,453.7

* Eight of the TSX's 10 main groups rise

By Solarina Ho

TORONTO, Sept 25 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, recouping some of this week's losses, following comments from the Federal Reserve that soothed broader concerns about global growth and data that showed the U.S. economy, Canada's largest trading partner, expanded more than forecast.

A fall in BlackBerry Ltd shares modestly tempered some of the gains, however. Shares fell 4.2 percent to C$8.97, after the smartphone maker reported weaker-than-expected quarterly results on Friday.

At 11:06 a.m. EDT (1506 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 115.03 points, or 0.86 percent, to 13,453.7.

Eight of the index's 10 key groups were in positive territory. Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the TSX by 153 to 79, for a 1.94-to-1 ratio on the upside.

The most influential positive movers on the index included Canadian National Railway Co, which rose 2.5 percent to C$74.97, and Toronto-Dominion Bank, which advanced 1.5 percent to C$51.77.

The industrials group, home to CN Rail, climbed 1.8 percent, while the heavyweight financials rallied 1.4 percent. Six of the top 10 gainers carrying the most weight were financial names.

Energy stocks also saw a modest bounce, rising 0.2 percent, alongside higher crude prices, with Suncor Energy up 1.3 percent at C$34.92.

The resource-laden TSX has regularly tracked volatility in commodity markets hit by concerns over global growth, and supply and demand.

Among the decliners, gold miners were the worst hit. Stocks tracked gold prices that slumped after comments from Fed chair Janet Yellen boosted the U.S. dollar.

Barrick Gold Corp gave back 2.0 percent to C$8.55. The overall materials group retreated 0.8 percent. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by David Gregorio)