CANADA STOCKS-TSX gains slightly, rally lacks momentum

By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, Sept 29 Canada's main stock index rose
on Tuesday in choppy trading, as energy and banking stocks
helped lead the market back into positive territory after an
earlier reversal, while index heavyweight Valeant
Pharmaceuticals weighed.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
closed up 32.38 points, or 0.25 percent, at 13,036.96.
Seven of its 10 main groups rose.
"They tried to rally, it was really oversold yesterday. But
there's no real catalysts right now to turn this around," said
Sid Mokhtari, director for institutional equity research at CIBC
World Markets.
"People are still worried about the election in Canada as
well as what is happening in the U.S. in terms of earnings."
The most influential gainers included Royal Bank of Canada
, which rose 1.3 percent to C$72, and Bank of Nova Scotia
, which advanced 1.3 percent to C$58.01. The overall
financials group climbed 0.9 percent.
The energy group climbed 1.5 percent, bolstered by higher
crude prices, with Suncor Energy Inc up 2.6 percent to
C$35.50, and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd adding 3
percent to C$26.23.
Index heavyweight Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
gyrated after taking a more than 16 percent hit in the
previous session following accusations of "massive" price
increases by U.S. Democratic lawmakers. Its shares ended down
4.4 percent at C$212.06.
There were roughly as many decliners as advancers on the
index, although there were no new 52-week highs and 19 new lows.
(Additional reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli and Lisa Shumaker)