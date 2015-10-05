CANADA STOCKS-Oil sands takeover bid helps TSX bounce higher

* TSX up 145.94 points, or 1.09 percent, at 13,485.68
TORONTO, Oct 5 Canada's main stock index jumped
on Monday, with Canadian Oil Sands catapulting 47
percent higher on Suncor Energy Inc's hostile C$4.3
billion ($3.3 billion) bid for its rival and co-producer in the
country's oil sands industry.
The push higher in Canadian Oil Sands stock - to C$9.06,
higher than the all-stock offer value of C$8.84 a share -
carried the overall energy group up 2.8 percent.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
was up 145.94 points, or 1.09 percent, at 13,485.68 by
10:11 a.m. (1411 GMT). There were 13 advancing issues for every
decliner, with six new 52-week highs and no new lows.
Suncor slipped 2.3 percent to C$34.57.
Nine of the index's 10 main sectors were higher, with
healthcare bucking the trend with a 1.2 percent slip.
Heavyweight Valeant Pharmaceuticals fell 7.8 percent to
C$220.96 amid heavy criticism of its pricing practices.
Other major energy gainers included Canadian Natural
Resources Ltd, which rose 4.9 percent to C$27.37, and
Crescent Point Energy Corp advanced 4.8 percent to
C$17.33.
U.S. crude prices were up 1.8 percent to $46.36 a
barrel, while Brent crude added 2.4 percent to
$49.28.
Banks were also propping up the index, with Toronto-Dominion
Bank adding 1.2 percent to C$52.25 and Bank of Nova
Scotia advancing 1 percent to C$57.77.
Financials overall climbed 1.2 percent.
Investors will be sifting though the implications of the
most sweeping trade liberalization pact in a generation, reached
on Monday by Pacific trade ministers. The deal will cut trade
barriers and set common standards for 12 countries.
