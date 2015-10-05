CANADA STOCKS-TSX bounces higher on Suncor bid for Canadian Oil Sands

(Adds portfolio manager comment, updates prices to close)
* TSX ends up 212.46 points, or 1.59 percent, at 13,552.20
* Nine of the TSX's 10 main groups rise; healthcare falls
* Suncor's bid for Canadian Oil Sands boosts energy shares
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, Oct 5 Canada's main stock index jumped
on Monday, as shares of Canadian Oil Sands surged 55
percent on a hostile bid by Suncor Energy Inc, its rival
and co-producer in the country's oil sands industry.
The Alberta oil sands are a leading source of U.S. crude
imports, but slumping oil prices have squeezed producers in a
region whose operating costs are among the world's highest.
"For a company with as strong a balance sheet as Suncor it's
a good move to go after assets like that," said Bryden Teich,
associate portfolio manager at Avenue Investment Management, a
long-time Suncor shareholder.
He said the bid has a strong chance of succeeding, and that
Imperial Oil may also take a look. A source familiar
with the matter has said Canadian Oil Sands will reject the bid.
The rise in Canadian Oil Sands helped drive up the overall
energy group 4.5 percent. Canadian Oil Sands shares ended at
C$9.60, topping the value of the all-stock offer of C$8.84 a
share.
Penn West Petroleum and Meg Energy Corp,
both the subject of persistent speculation they could be
acquisition targets, also gained. Penn West rose 22.4 percent at
C$1.04 while MEG rose 21.8 percent to C$10.11.
Suncor slipped 2.2 percent to C$34.60.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
ended up 212.46 points, or 1.59 percent, at 13,552.20,
in a broad rally that left only 19 out of 242 stocks in the red.
An agreement to liberalize commerce in 40 percent of the
world's economy reached on Monday by Pacific trade ministers was
also cheered, though its impact was considered difficult to
measure in the near term.
"Unless you're a dairy farmer there were a lot of positives
for global trade as a part of the deal, so that could have been
of the impact on the market on the positive bounce," Teich said.
The deal could reshape industries, change the cost of
products from cheese to cancer treatments and have repercussions
for drug companies and automakers.
Nine of the index's 10 main sectors gained, though
healthcare fell 2 percent. Heavyweight Valeant Pharmaceuticals
fell 11.1 percent to C$213.10 amid heavy criticism of
its pricing practices.
Banks also helped prop up the index, with Toronto-Dominion
Bank adding 1.6 percent to C$52.45 and Bank of Nova
Scotia advancing 2 percent to C$58.38. Financials
overall climbed 1.7 percent.
